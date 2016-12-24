Really Professional Performance – Brendan Rodgers Pleased As Celtic Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers feels his Celtic team produced a professional performance in their 3-0 over Hamilton despite the poor conditions at New Douglas Park on Saturday.



The Scottish champions encountered a cool and wet day at Hamilton and the artificial pitch didn’t help, but they still managed to win three points against Martin Canning’s side.











Celtic took the lead when Leigh Griffiths just scored before half time, but found themselves in little bit of a strife just after the break when Callum McGregor was handed his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card.



However, Stuart Armstrong’s long range goal in the 54th minute gave Celtic the control they needed and Moussa Dembele polished things off with another goal towards the end.





Rodgers admits that the weather and the pitch meant his side looked a little circumspect at the beginning, but feels despite the challenging conditions, Celtic produced a professional performance with moments of quality.

The Celtic boss told reporters after the game: "We were a wee bit tentative coming into game because of the pitch, though they are a brilliant club here, but I felt we coped with it very well.



"We produced the quality moments in the game.



"Despite the hurricane, rain and the plastic pitch, I felt we produced a really professional performance."



Celtic are 14 points clear of second placed Rangers, who won against Inverness at Ibrox.

