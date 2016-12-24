Scott Sinclair Plays – Celtic Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hamilton vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Brendan Rodgers has named the squad for Celtic’s clash against Hamilton Academical later today at New Douglas Park.



Erik Sviatchenko returns to the team to partner Mikael Lustig in defence for Celtic and Emilio Izaguirre replaces youngster Calvin Miller at left back as Rodgers opts for more experience in his back four for Celtic’s away trip to Hamilton.











Top scorer Moussa Dembele starts on the bench, with Leigh Griffiths taking his place in the starting eleven and Liam Henderson also drops down to the bench; Celtic talent Ryan Christie gets an opportunity to be in the first team squad. Scott Sinclair starts, along with Patrick Roberts.



Still unbeaten in the league this season and dropping just two points, Celtic will be looking to continue their dominance of Scottish football with another win over Hamilton later today.



Celtic team vs Hamilton



Gordon, Gamboa, Sviatchenko, Lustig, Izaguirre, Brown (c), Amrstrong, McGregor, Sinclair, Roberts, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Forrest, Bitton, Henderson, Christie, Dembele

