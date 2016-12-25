XRegister
25/12/2016 - 21:28 GMT

Brendan Rodgers Predicts Quick First Team Transition For Celtic Wonderkid

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers thinks Karamoko Dembele could be the next big talent to break into the first team at Paradise in the next few years.

Dembele made headlines when he made his debut for Celtic's Under-20 side in October this year. He remained on the bench for the majority of the game, but was brought on in the 81st minute to replace Jack Aitchison, the youngest first-team player in Celtic’s history.




Rodgers, whose side defeated Hamilton 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, believes that the 13-year-old could soon be part of the first team if he continues to perform and progress.

“He’s 14 in February, he’s a big talent and just needs the time to be nurtured and developed”, Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.
 


“But it won’t be long. If he keeps going the way he is going, he could be one of those boys who is in the team at a very young age”, added the 43-year-old.

Dembele has already been part of the Scotland Under-16 squad and the England Under-15 set-up; he is also eligible to play for the Ivory Coast.

The wonderkid has ample time to prepare himself for the first team, who currently are on top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops are 14 points clear of second placed Rangers and also have a game in hand. 

Rodgers' men meet Rangers at Ibrox on New Year's Eve.
 