06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/12/2016 - 13:11 GMT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wins Games, Paul Pogba Doesn’t – Germany Legend

 




Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has suggested Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is much more of a difference maker on the pitch that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and as such is worth more money.

Pogba moved to Manchester United this summer from Serie A outfit Juventus for a world record of £ £89.3m, which made him world’s most expensive player.




Matthaus, a Germany legend who won 150 caps for his country, thinks that Aubameyang is capable of firing Dortmund to victory in games, while Pogba is never the difference between two teams.

“If a player like Pogba costs €105m, Dortmund would have to get €150m for Aubameyang”, Matthaus told German daily Bild.
 


“He is a player who makes the difference.

"Pogba does not”, added the 55-year-old.

Since his move to the Premier League, Pogba has scored five goals for the Red Devils in 23 appearances in all competitions.

In contrast, Aubameyang has scored 22 goals for Dortmund in just 20 games in all competitions and the striker also has four assists to his name.

The 27-year-old is contracted with the Bundesliga club until 2020, but with Dortmund off the pace in the league, he could decide to leave Thomas Tuchel’s team.

He has been linked with a move to La Liga, with Real Madrid keeping a close watch on the Gabonese.
 