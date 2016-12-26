XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2016 - 21:11 GMT

Always Enjoyed Watching Man Utd, David Beckham My Idol – Rangers Star’s Admission

 




Barrie McKay has revealed that Manchester United legend David Beckham was his football idol while growing up, with the Rangers star explaining that he always enjoyed watching the Red Devils play.

The ex-England international, who has six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League to his name, also won league titles in Spain and France with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.




And McKay named Beckham his football idol as well as revealing that he relished watching Manchester United in action while growing up.

The 21-year-old went on to add that Beckham’s positive actions both on and off the field have managed to impress him.
 


“Beckham probably”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name his football idol while growing up.

“I always enjoyed watching Manchester United as well.

“With everything he has done in the game and outside the game as well, it is very good to see.”

McKay, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018, has thus far made 25 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice and setting up nine goals.

The young winger also has a solitary cap for Scotland to his name, having recently broken through onto the international scene.
 