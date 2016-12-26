Always Enjoyed Watching Man Utd, David Beckham My Idol – Rangers Star’s Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Barrie McKay has revealed that Manchester United legend David Beckham was his football idol while growing up, with the Rangers star explaining that he always enjoyed watching the Red Devils play.



The ex-England international, who has six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League to his name, also won league titles in Spain and France with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.











And McKay named Beckham his football idol as well as revealing that he relished watching Manchester United in action while growing up.



The 21-year-old went on to add that Beckham’s positive actions both on and off the field have managed to impress him.





“Beckham probably”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name his football idol while growing up.

“I always enjoyed watching Manchester United as well.



“With everything he has done in the game and outside the game as well, it is very good to see.”



McKay, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018, has thus far made 25 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice and setting up nine goals.



The young winger also has a solitary cap for Scotland to his name, having recently broken through onto the international scene.

