I’m Faster Than Michael O’Halloran – Rangers Star Makes Speed Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Barrie McKay believes he could beat his Rangers team-mate Michael O'Halloran in a race as he considers himself the fastest player in the Gers squad.



McKay, who played a key role in helping Rangers back to the top flight after a gap of four years, has been in good form in recent weeks in the present campaign.











The winger has thus far scored twice and set up nine goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants this season.



The 21-year-old is known for his pace, with Josh Windass and O’Halloran being the other renowned speedsters at Ibrox and a regular debate being had about who is the quickest.





And McKay, who feels he is fastest player in the current Rangers team, thinks he could beat O’Halloran if a race was arranged between the two.

“Mikey, but I’m just going to say me”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name the fastest player in the team.



“I would say I’m faster than Mikey.”



When asked if he could beat O’Halloran in a race, McKay replied: “Yeah, I could beat him.”



McKay, who joined Rangers after being released by Kilmarnock’s academy in 2011, has thus far amassed 119 appearances for the Light Blues, netting 16 times and providing 37 assists.



The Scotland international’s present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018.

