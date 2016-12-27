Tottenham Defender Linked With Bundesliga Return But Would Have To Take Financial Hit

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln are showing interest in re-signing Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur.



Spurs raided Koln for Wimmer in the summer 2015 transfer window, taking the Austria international to White Hart Lane to bolster their defensive options.











He played his part in Spurs mounting a genuine title tilt last term as he filled in for Jan Vertonghen when the Belgian was injured, however the writing was on the wall for Wimmer when Vertonghen returned and was instantly restored to the starting line-up by boss Mauricio Pochettino.



Wimmer has struggled for first team action this term and is being increasingly linked with a winter window exit.





According to German magazine Kicker, Koln are showing interest in re-signing their former player on loan for the second half of the campaign.