06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2016 - 11:23 GMT

Fiorentina Keeping Tabs On West Ham United Midfielder

 




Fiorentina are keeping tabs on West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to Florence-based daily Corriere Fiorentino.

The 24-year-old, who has previously played in Serie A with Sampdoria, has thus far made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers in the current campaign.




Fiorentina are on the lookout for a midfielder in January, and it has been claimed thay they have zeroed in on Obiang and Napoli’s Omar El Kaddouri.

Obiang, whose present contract with West Ham runs until the summer of 2019, is also on the radar of Fiorentina’s Serie A rivals Roma.
 


The former Spain Under-21 international joined West Ham from Sampdoria in 2015 and has since turned out 49 times in total for the east London outfit.

Obiang, who is yet to open his goalscoring account at West Ham, managed to find the back of the net four times in 139 games during his time at Sampdoria.

The Spaniard missed West Ham's 4-1 win against Swansea City on Boxing Day through suspension.
 