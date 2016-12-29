Asking Price Set For Arsenal and Leicester City Linked Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are willing to allow Arsenal and Leicester City target M'Baye Niang to leave next month if his asking price is met.



The forward could be on the move in the January transfer window after being linked with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal and Premier League champions Leicester, with both clubs able to offer Champions League football.











According to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan are now ready to sell Niang, but only for between €15m and €20m.



Such figures are well within reach for wealthy Premier League sides and effectively make Niang available for clubs with deep enough pockets.





Still just 22 years old, Niang has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side with the Rossoneri and this term has found himself in and out of the starting line-up.