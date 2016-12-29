Asking Price Set For Arsenal and Leicester City Linked Forward

AC Milan are willing to allow Arsenal and Leicester City target M'Baye Niang to leave next month if his asking price is met.
The forward could be on the move in the January transfer window after being linked with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal and Premier League champions Leicester, with both clubs able to offer Champions League football.
According to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan are now ready to sell Niang, but only for between €15m and €20m.
Such figures are well within reach for wealthy Premier League sides and effectively make Niang available for clubs with deep enough pockets.
Still just 22 years old, Niang has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side with the Rossoneri and this term has found himself in and out of the starting line-up.
AC Milan are ready to make changes to their squad next month and a departure for Niang is a real possibility.
The Frenchman joined the Rossoneri in 2012 from Caen, with the Italian giants seeing off considerable opposition for his signature.
Niang is under contract with AC Milan until the summer of 2019.