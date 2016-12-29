Bayern Munich and Chelsea Linked With Lazio Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij next summer, according to Italian daily Il Tempo.



The 24-year-old Dutch defender joined the Serie A giants in 2014 and has established himself as one of the pillars of their defence over the course of the last two years.











With his contract expiring in 2018, Lazio are keen to offer him a new deal but it has been claimed that the club are aware that it might be close to impossible to get him to sign on the dotted line.



A number of European clubs are keen to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico and it has been suggested that he is almost certain to leave Lazio at the end of the season.





Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been mooted as possible suitors in the summer, with both clubs said to be keen to offer a fee of around €35m for the Netherlands international.

The European giants are expected to be in the market for a defender at the end of the season and it seems De Vrij features at the top of their shortlist of targets.



Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Dutch defender and it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho opts to rekindle their interest in De Vrij in the summer.



He has made 51 appearances for Lazio and has earned 30 international caps for the Netherlands.

