SFA Looking Into Footage of Rangers Defender Rob Kiernan’s Alleged Punch

The Scottish Football Association are looking into an alleged punch thrown by Rangers defender Rob Kiernan during Wednesday night's clash against St Johnstone.
Kiernan had a nightmare in the 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park as he made an error which allowed the home side to draw level and ultimately hold Rangers to a draw.
And things could get still worse for Kiernan as according to the Press Association, the SFA are looking into an alleged punch he threw.
TV cameras caught what appeared to be Kiernan aiming a punch at St Johnstone star Steven Anderson.
Anderson has stated he believes it was clear Kiernan aimed a punch at him and feels the Rangers defender is likely to be in trouble because of it.
Kiernan would be likely to escape punishment before this weekend's Old Firm clash against Celtic, which will be a boost for Gers boss Mark Warburton after centre-back Clint Hill was forced to limp off against St Johnstone.
The Rangers manager is also sweating on the availability of left-back Lee Wallace, who has been suffering with a hamstring injury.
Warburton has conceded he is not yet sure whether Wallace, the club captain, will be fit to return against Celtic.