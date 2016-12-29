SFA Looking Into Footage of Rangers Defender Rob Kiernan’s Alleged Punch

Follow @insidefutbol





The Scottish Football Association are looking into an alleged punch thrown by Rangers defender Rob Kiernan during Wednesday night's clash against St Johnstone.



Kiernan had a nightmare in the 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park as he made an error which allowed the home side to draw level and ultimately hold Rangers to a draw.











And things could get still worse for Kiernan as according to the Press Association, the SFA are looking into an alleged punch he threw.



TV cameras caught what appeared to be Kiernan aiming a punch at St Johnstone star Steven Anderson.





Anderson has stated he believes it was clear Kiernan aimed a punch at him and feels the Rangers defender is likely to be in trouble because of it .