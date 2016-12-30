XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2016 - 16:14 GMT

Agent of Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus Target Not Keen To Discuss Speculation

 




Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez has got nothing to prove, super agent Jorge Mendes claims, while stressing he is not keen to talk about clubs that may be interested in his client.

English giants Manchester United and Chelsea, along with Italian champions Juventus, have been linked with a move for the winger, though the Portuguese super agent is focused on his client convincing Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane of his qualities.




Mendes is full of confidence in Rodriguez's abilities and believes the Colombia international does not have to prove he is a top player.

For now, Mendes says his client is simply looking to impress Zidane as he looks to nail down a regular first team spot.
 


"He's a top player. He can play anywhere. He doesn't have to prove anything", Mendes told Sky Italia.  

"He's a player who has done well. Now, he has to recover to convince Zidane.

Questioned about a potential transfer for his client, particularly involving Juventus, Mendes is keen not to mention clubs that may be interested, while he did leave the door open for an assessment in the future.

"I don't speak of clubs.

"We'll see what will happen."

Rodriguez has managed just eight La Liga appearances for Los Blancos so far, scoring a lone goal and has set up two more for his team-mates.
 