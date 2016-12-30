XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2016 - 13:42 GMT

Antonio Conte Comments On Thibaut Courtois Transfer Talk

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has brushed aside the speculation surrounding Thibaut Courtois’ future at the club.

The Belgian goalkeeper was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer too, but Courtois continued at the club and has been a key reason behind their defensive performances this season.




There has been talk that Real Madrid are eying the Belgian for a summer move, which has led to rumours that Chelsea are scrambling to offer a new deal to the goalkeeper in the next few months.

Conte reiterated his trust in the Belgian goalkeeper by insisting that he is one of the best between the sticks and stressed that Courtois won’t be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon.
 


Asked about the Belgian’s future at Chelsea, the Italian said in a press conference earlier today: “It’s not important to clarify the situation.  

“Thibaut for me is one of the best, if not the best goalkeeper in the world, and he will be staying with us.

“The other things are just speculation to me.”

Courtois has kept eleven clean sheets in 18 appearances for Chelsea this season and has a contract until 2019 with the club.
 