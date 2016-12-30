XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2016 - 13:06 GMT

Arsene Wenger Provides Squad Update Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

 




Arsene Wenger has revealed that Kieran Gibbs won’t be available for Arsenal’s home clash against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

After two defeats on the trot, Arsenal got back on track with a narrow win over West Brom at the Emirates courtesy of a late winner from Olivier Giroud in the 86th minute.




Arsenal need to push on with another win on Sunday to remain in touch with Chelsea at the top of the league table, but the Gunners will be without the services of left-back Kieran Gibbs, who Wenger revealed has a knee injury.

The Frenchman added that defender Shkodran Mustafi is again fit, but he is not expecting Theo Walcott to recover from a calf problem in time for Sunday; the Englishman also missed the West Brom game.
 


In a press conference earlier today, Wenger said: “I don’t think Kieran Gibbs will be available.  

“Apart from that Mustafi is fit again and we have one or two uncertainties.

“A few with flu but everybody else should be available.

"Gibbs has a knee problem and Walcott has a calf problem, short term, I don’t think he will available this Sunday.”

Following their game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Arsenal will again be in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Bournemouth.
 