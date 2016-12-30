XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/12/2016 - 14:42 GMT

If Leeds United Want To Buy Me, It Won’t Cost Much – Loanee Says Release Clause Not Applicable

 




Hadi Sacko says if Leeds United choose to buy him on a permanent basis then they will not have to splash the cash as he will cost much less than his release clause of €60m.

The French winger is on a season-long loan at Leeds from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and has established himself as a regular starter under Garry Monk at Elland Road.




Sacko has been criticised in some quarters for a lack of end product, but Monk appears to rate the 22-year-old and he often poses a threat for opposing defences.

The winger says that Leeds and Sporting Lisbon have agreed on a purchase clause that the Whites can activate if they wish to keep him.
 


And Sacko insists Leeds can sign him for much less than his release clause of €60m.

"It's true [that I am only on loan], but the two clubs have agreed on a purchase option that is acceptable [to both]", he told Sud-Ouest.

"It's much lower than the release clause set when I signed for Sporting.

"If Leeds decide to buy me, it will not cost that much", Sacko added.

The winger was in action for Leeds on Thursday night helping the Whites to grab a 1-1 draw away at Aston Villa, a result which ensures Garry Monk's men moved up to fourth spot in the Championship standings.
 