If Leeds United Want To Buy Me, It Won’t Cost Much – Loanee Says Release Clause Not Applicable

Hadi Sacko says if Leeds United choose to buy him on a permanent basis then they will not have to splash the cash as he will cost much less than his release clause of €60m.



The French winger is on a season-long loan at Leeds from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and has established himself as a regular starter under Garry Monk at Elland Road.











Sacko has been criticised in some quarters for a lack of end product, but Monk appears to rate the 22-year-old and he often poses a threat for opposing defences.



The winger says that Leeds and Sporting Lisbon have agreed on a purchase clause that the Whites can activate if they wish to keep him.





And Sacko insists Leeds can sign him for much less than his release clause of €60m.