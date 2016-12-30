If Leeds United Want To Buy Me, It Won’t Cost Much – Loanee Says Release Clause Not Applicable

Hadi Sacko says if Leeds United choose to buy him on a permanent basis then they will not have to splash the cash as he will cost much less than his release clause of €60m.
The French winger is on a season-long loan at Leeds from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and has established himself as a regular starter under Garry Monk at Elland Road.
Sacko has been criticised in some quarters for a lack of end product, but Monk appears to rate the 22-year-old and he often poses a threat for opposing defences.
The winger says that Leeds and Sporting Lisbon have agreed on a purchase clause that the Whites can activate if they wish to keep him.
And Sacko insists Leeds can sign him for much less than his release clause of €60m.
"It's true [that I am only on loan], but the two clubs have agreed on a purchase option that is acceptable [to both]", he told Sud-Ouest.
"It's much lower than the release clause set when I signed for Sporting.
"If Leeds decide to buy me, it will not cost that much", Sacko added.
The winger was in action for Leeds on Thursday night helping the Whites to grab a 1-1 draw away at Aston Villa, a result which ensures Garry Monk's men moved up to fourth spot in the Championship standings.