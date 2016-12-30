XRegister
06 October 2016

30/12/2016 - 14:15 GMT

Jose Mourinho Provides Squad Update Ahead of Middlesbrough Game

 




Jose Mourinho has revealed that Wayne Rooney is yet to recover from his injury and will miss Manchester United’s clash against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.

The Manchester United captain was not included in the squad in their win over Sunderland on Boxing Day at Old Trafford as he suffered an injury in training.




And it seems the England skipper has not recovered from the problem as Mourinho ruled out Rooney from being involved against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United manager added that defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after recovering from a groin injury, but won’t be ready to feature in the starting eleven against Boro.
 


Mourinho told MUTV: "Luke Shaw is training without any problem, but I don't think he's ready to start.  

“Rooney is still injured."

Shaw has not featured in the Premier League since late October and there is a possibility that he will be in the squad for Boro’s visit to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have won their last four league games and will be keen to keep their run going against Boro.
 