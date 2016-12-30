Martyn Waghorn More Likely To Score Against Celtic Than Joe Garner – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is of the opinion that the Gers should drop Joe Garner against Celtic and put Martyn Waghorn into the team, something he is sure would boost their goal threat.



Garner, who joined Rangers from Preston North End in the summer, has thus far managed to score just three times in 21 appearances in all competitions for his new employers, with his last goal coming in the 3-0 win over Kilmarnock in the league in late October.











On the other hand, despite struggling with injuries this season, Waghorn has managed to find the back of the net 10 times in 19 games.



And Johnstone, who is aware that Rangers need to be clinical in front of goal against Celtic, believes Waghorn would pose a bigger threat to the Bhoys than Garner inside the box at Ibrox.





“I think you are more likely to get a goal out of Waghorn than Garner right now, even if he is on the right and is coming inside”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.

“If you are the main striker for Rangers, you have to be scoring goals. I know the fans like Garner and he has done well at times this season.



“But he isn’t putting the ball in the back of the net and Rangers have to be clinical in the final third against Celtic.



“It was Garner’s shot that led to the goal against St Johnstone but it wasn’t a great performance from him overall.



“You need someone in the box, someone that can sniff out chances and, most importantly, someone that can take the opportunities when they come along.



“For Saturday, I don’t think Garner is the right option.”



Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table with 39 points from 20 matches, 16 behind Celtic, who have played a game fewer.



And the pressure is on Rangers manager Mark Warburton to mastermind a win over Celtic, with a number of Gers fans still unconvinced by the former Brentford boss.

