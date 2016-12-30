XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2016 - 11:27 GMT

PHOTO: 90 Minutes Perfect, Now On To Celtic – Rangers Star Delights At Fitness Building

 




Rangers attacking midfielder Josh Windass has expressed his delight after managing to play the full match against St. Johnstone on Wednesday before his side’s clash against their arch-rivals Celtic at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve.

The 22-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes of Rangers’ 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park, has often struggled with injuries since joining the Gers from Accrington Stanley in the summer.




Windass’ latest injury issue was a thigh problem which forced him to miss Rangers’ four Scottish Premiership fixtures between end of November and mid-December.

He returned to action as a second half substitute in the 1-0 win over Inverness CT on Christmas Eve before featuring for the entire 90 minutes against the Saints.
 

 

Nice to get 90 mins under my belt after injury and gain some much needed match fitness . Looking forward to the next game . #Watp

A photo posted by Josh Windass 🔟 (@joshwindass) on


And Windass, who was pleased to gain some much required match fitness at McDiarmid Park, explained that he is relishing the prospect of featuring in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

“Nice to get 90 minutes under my belt after injury and gain some much needed match fitness”, he posted on Instagram, along with a picture of him playing against St. Johnstone.

“Looking forward to the next game.”

Windass has thus far made 14 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring once and setting up three goals.
 