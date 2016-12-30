There’s Disconnect Between Dave King and Mark Warburton – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes there is a disconnect between what Rangers chairman Dave King wants to see the Gers do this season and the comments manager Mark Warburton has made about what is acceptable.



King has been keen for Rangers to put up a stiff challenge to rivals Celtic, demanding that the Gers finish a strong second behind Brendan Rodgers' men.











However, Warburton says Rangers are some way behind Celtic and has bemoaned the financial gap between the two teams, with the Bhoys currently 16 points clear of the Gers heading into New Year's Eve's Old Firm clash.



For Sutton, King and Warburton are not on the same page.





The former Celtic striker said on BT Sport: " It was interesting hearing Mark Warburton speak. They are backtracking, aren't they, Rangers.