Yes, I Know It’s My Main Problem – Leeds United Star’s Admission On His Weakness

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko admits that the lack of a finishing touch is one of the main problems in his game at present.



Sacko was involved at Villa Park on Thursday night as Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. The winger, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, had a chance to make it 2-0 to the Whites, while he then hit the crossbar near the end when the score was 1-1.











The Frenchman has often been criticised for a lack of end product this season and he accepts he needs to be more clinical when he receives chances to score, dubbing it one of his main problems.



"That is true [that I must be more clinical]", he admitted to Sud-Ouest.





"The lack of efficiency in front of goal is one of my main problems", the Leeds winger explained.