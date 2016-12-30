Yes, I Know It’s My Main Problem – Leeds United Star’s Admission On His Weakness

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko admits that the lack of a finishing touch is one of the main problems in his game at present.
Sacko was involved at Villa Park on Thursday night as Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. The winger, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, had a chance to make it 2-0 to the Whites, while he then hit the crossbar near the end when the score was 1-1.
The Frenchman has often been criticised for a lack of end product this season and he accepts he needs to be more clinical when he receives chances to score, dubbing it one of his main problems.
"That is true [that I must be more clinical]", he admitted to Sud-Ouest.
"The lack of efficiency in front of goal is one of my main problems", the Leeds winger explained.
"I am particularly upset about the second chance [against Villa]. I have to make my move faster.
"When I face the goalkeeper, I check too much, which allows the defender to get back.
"I try to shoot, but the defender deflects it lightly, causing it to go up."
However, Sacko is not disheartened by his failure to score against Villa and believes the most important thing when it comes to him netting regularly is to be getting chances.
"I've always been told that the most important thing is to get opportunities", the Sporting Lisbon contracted player explained.
"As long as I create them, I think that with work, it will eventually work.
"I am disappointed not to have been able to secure victory for my team, but I am satisfied to have put myself in a position to score", Sacko added.
Sacko has made a total of 27 appearances across all competitions for Leeds so far this season, scoring twice and providing his team-mates with four assists.