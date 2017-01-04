100% We’ll Have Opportunity To Catch Chelsea – Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City star Yaya Toure has insisted his side will have the opportunity to overtake Chelsea in the Premier League title race, but will need to be perfect in the second half of the season to take advantage of it.



The Citizens defeated Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-1 on Monday at the Etihad Stadium to return in the top four in the Premier League table and shrug off a New Year's Eve defeat to Liverpool.











Pep Guardiola’s men showed great character after being reduced to ten men in the first half and managed to bag all three points against the visiting Clarets.



Toure, who has now become a regular part of Guardiola’s starting eleven, said his team need to remain patient and believes they will get the chance to catch the league leaders, despite Chelsea being seven points ahead with a game in hand.





“Chelsea physically are in good shape because they play one game a week and we will just be patient and we will have an opportunity, 100 per cent”, Toure told the club website.

However, Toure believes there is no room for Manchester City to slip up.



“If we want to lift this trophy, we have to do a perfect second round”, added the midfielder



Toure has made ten appearances for the Citizens this season in all competitions and has three goals to his name.



Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League table and are seven points behind Antonio Conte’s men.



They will be visiting Goodison Park for their next Premier League game and will look to defeat Everton in order to stay close to Chelsea.

