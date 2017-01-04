XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2017 - 13:51 GMT

100% We’ll Have Opportunity To Catch Chelsea – Manchester City Star

 




Manchester City star Yaya Toure has insisted his side will have the opportunity to overtake Chelsea in the Premier League title race, but will need to be perfect in the second half of the season to take advantage of it.

The Citizens defeated Sean Dyche’s Burnley 2-1 on Monday at the Etihad Stadium to return in the top four in the Premier League table and shrug off a New Year's Eve defeat to Liverpool.




Pep Guardiola’s men showed great character after being reduced to ten men in the first half and managed to bag all three points against the visiting Clarets.

Toure, who has now become a regular part of Guardiola’s starting eleven, said his team need to remain patient and believes they will get the chance to catch the league leaders, despite Chelsea being seven points ahead with a game in hand.
 


“Chelsea physically are in good shape because they play one game a week and we will just be patient and we will have an opportunity, 100 per cent”, Toure told the club website.  

However, Toure believes there is no room for Manchester City to slip up.

“If we want to lift this trophy, we have to do a perfect second round”, added the midfielder

Toure has made ten appearances for the Citizens this season in all competitions and has three goals to his name.

Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League table and are seven points behind Antonio Conte’s men.

They will be visiting Goodison Park for their next Premier League game and will look to defeat Everton in order to stay close to Chelsea.
 