Olivier Giroud Bemoans Arsenal Mistakes At Bournemouth

Arsenal star Olivier Giroud believes the Gunners should not have made the mistakes which led to Bournemouth scoring on Tuesday night, as the match between the two teams finished 3-3.



The Gunners were taken by surprise by Eddie Howe’s men in the first half at the Vitality Stadium as the host took a 2-0 lead going into the break, with some fast-paced football.











Ryan Fraser scored for the Cherries in the 58th minute and gave his side a three-goal lead, but his strike was not enough to seal victory.



Arsene Wenger’s men led a late fightback as Alexis Sanchez scored the first goal for his side in the 70th minute.





Then just minutes later, Lucas Perez’s brilliant strike narrowed the gap between Arsenal and Bournemouth to one goal and Giroud levelled the score in stoppage time.

Giroud, who has now scored in his side’s last three games, said the Gunners should not have made mistakes that led to the goals.



“It’s a shame that we conceded three goals like that”, Giroud was quoted as saying by Arsenal's official site.



“We should not have made these kinds of mistakes.



“We wanted to come back after half-time and we did well all together, but it’s very frustrating”, added the 30-year-old.



“Hopefully we’ll learn from our mistakes today.”



The striker now has eight goals and five assists to his name in 18 appearances in all competitions.



He will be looking to add more to his tally when Arsenal kick-off their FA Cup campaign against Preston North End on Saturday.

