06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2017 - 12:13 GMT

Three Chinese Clubs Keen On Arsenal and West Ham Target

 




Arsenal and West Ham are set to face opposition from China if they firm up their interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca.

West Ham worked hard on a deal to take Bacca to the London Stadium in the summer transfer window, but saw the Colombia international reject their advances; they have since been linked with rekindling their interest in Bacca, while Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is also reported to be keen on the hitman.




Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chinese clubs are showing serious interest in Bacca and are keen to tempt him away from AC Milan.

Tianjin Quanjian, coached by Fabio Cannavaro, are leading the chase, while fellow Chinese Super League sides Shanghai Shenhua and Guangzhou Evergrande are also keen.
 


At present AC Milan are intent on keeping Bacca and the striker is not angling for a move away from the San Siro.

But if substantial bids arrive this month, the Rossoneri could reconsider their stance on the Colombian hitman.

So far this season Bacca has clocked up 15 appearances for AC Milan across all competitions, finding the back of the net on six occasions to help power the club's push for a top three finish in Serie A.
 