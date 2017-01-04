Three Chinese Clubs Keen On Arsenal and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and West Ham are set to face opposition from China if they firm up their interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca.



West Ham worked hard on a deal to take Bacca to the London Stadium in the summer transfer window, but saw the Colombia international reject their advances; they have since been linked with rekindling their interest in Bacca, while Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is also reported to be keen on the hitman.











Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chinese clubs are showing serious interest in Bacca and are keen to tempt him away from AC Milan.



Tianjin Quanjian, coached by Fabio Cannavaro, are leading the chase, while fellow Chinese Super League sides Shanghai Shenhua and Guangzhou Evergrande are also keen.





At present AC Milan are intent on keeping Bacca and the striker is not angling for a move away from the San Siro.