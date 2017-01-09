Arsenal Know I Need To Know About Arsene Wenger – Mesut Ozil

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has revealed he wants to know Arsene Wenger's future at the Gunners before deciding his own future.



There has been much speculation of late regarding Ozil’s future with the north London club amid a new deal yet to be agreed upon.











The Germany international’s contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2018 and the fans want him to extend his stay by putting pen to paper.



Ozil, who has missed his side’s last three games due to illness, said he wants to know what Wenger will do before he makes his own mind up, stressing he is at the Emirates Stadium because of the Frenchman.





"I feel very, very happy at Arsenal and have shown the club that I am prepared to extend my contract", Ozil told German magazine Kicker.

"The fans want me to stay. Now it's just the club.



"The club knows that I am, above all, here because of Arsene Wenger – who signed me and whose trust I have”, added the 28-year-old.



Ozil said he wants to be clear whether Wenger will remain Gunners’ manager and explained: “The club also knows that I just want to be clear on what the manager will do."



The attacking midfielder has been an important member of Arsenal’s squad and he has scored nine goals, in addition to providing seven assists for his team-mates in 23 appearances in all competitions, this season.



Wenger’s contract will expire this summer and he has previously stated that the decision regarding his future will be taken towards the end of the season.

