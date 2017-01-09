Garry Monk Comments On Pontus Jansson Booking, Leeds Star Now Suspended

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits he is disappointed he will be without Pontus Jansson for two matches.



Monk sprung a surprise by picking Jansson in the starting eleven for Leeds' FA Cup tie away at Cambridge United on Monday evening, with the centre-back just one booking away from a two-match suspension.











It took just 24 minutes for Jansson to be booked in the 2-1 win, and as a result Leeds will be without the centre-back for two matches.



And Monk admits he initially felt Jansson was not being shown a yellow card.





"I was disappointed with Pontus Jansson's yellow card", he told LUTV.