06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2017 - 22:40 GMT

Garry Monk Comments On Pontus Jansson Booking, Leeds Star Now Suspended

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits he is disappointed he will be without Pontus Jansson for two matches.

Monk sprung a surprise by picking Jansson in the starting eleven for Leeds' FA Cup tie away at Cambridge United on Monday evening, with the centre-back just one booking away from a two-match suspension.




It took just 24 minutes for Jansson to be booked in the 2-1 win, and as a result Leeds will be without the centre-back for two matches.

And Monk admits he initially felt Jansson was not being shown a yellow card.
 


"I was disappointed with Pontus Jansson's yellow card", he told LUTV.

"Initially the referee waves play on, so for me it was a harsh decision", Monk added.

Leeds' reward for winning away at the Abbey Stadium is an away tie at either AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United – and Monk admits he would have rather been at Elland Road in the fourth round.

"I would have liked a home draw in the next round, but we have plenty of time to prepare and be ready for our away trip."

With Liam Cooper being forced off with injury and now being a doubt for Friday's Championship game against Derby County, Monk may have to play Luke Ayling at centre-back with Kyle Bartley.
 