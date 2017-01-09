XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2017 - 22:15 GMT

Garry Monk Eases Injury Fears Around Leeds Star Following FA Cup Clash

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has eased injury fears over centre-back Liam Cooper following this evening's FA Cup third round tie against Cambridge United.

Monk started with Cooper in the heart of defence alongside Pontus Jansson, but was forced to bring off the centre-back in the 71st minute; Kyle Bartley replaced Cooper and helped Leeds see out a 2-1 win at the Abbey Stadium.




With the fixtures coming thick and fast for the Whites, who now have an FA Cup fourth round tie to fit into their schedule, injuries are something Monk is desperate to steer clear of.

The Leeds boss though is not too concerned about Cooper and feels he will be fine, despite the defender leaving on crutches.
 


Asked about Cooper, Monk said on BT Sport: "Liam Cooper has an impact injury, but he should be okay."

Leeds fell behind in the first half against Cambridge as they started slowly.

But second half goals from Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt saw the Whites come through the test against the League Two outfit.

Leeds will now face either AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United in the fourth round.
 