Garry Monk Eases Injury Fears Around Leeds Star Following FA Cup Clash

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has eased injury fears over centre-back Liam Cooper following this evening's FA Cup third round tie against Cambridge United.



Monk started with Cooper in the heart of defence alongside Pontus Jansson, but was forced to bring off the centre-back in the 71st minute; Kyle Bartley replaced Cooper and helped Leeds see out a 2-1 win at the Abbey Stadium.











With the fixtures coming thick and fast for the Whites, who now have an FA Cup fourth round tie to fit into their schedule, injuries are something Monk is desperate to steer clear of.



The Leeds boss though is not too concerned about Cooper and feels he will be fine, despite the defender leaving on crutches.





Asked about Cooper, Monk said on BT Sport: "Liam Cooper has an impact injury, but he should be okay."