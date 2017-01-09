I Really Like That Leeds United Are Such A Big Club – Pablo Hernandez

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez insists that he is delighted to have put pen to paper on a permanent deal with the Whites as he is loving life at a truly "big club".



The veteran Spaniard today was snapped up by the Whites on a six-month deal after playing the first half of the season as a loanee from Qatari side Al-Arabi.











According to the veteran, his heart's desire had always been to extend his stay in England and even while he was away he was more than eager to return to the country some day.



“I am very happy to sign a permanent deal with Leeds United”, Hernandez told his club's official website.





“I knew I initially came here on loan for six months, but in my mind I always wanted to stay here for longer.

“Leeds gave me the chance to return to English football and I am very happy because I really enjoy the football here in England."



On the gigantic stature of the club, Hernandez added that even before he was told about it he knew the size of the side he was going to.



The 31-year-old also saluted the unbelievable support of the home fans, the amazing facilities at the training ground and the home ground, Elland Road.



“When I first came here a lot of people told me Leeds United are a big club, but I already knew this from my time at Valencia, when the two sides met in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.



“Leeds has unbelievable fans, an unbelievable stadium, a really good training ground and very professional staff and I really like all of this."



The former Spanish international has a clause in his contract which allows Leeds to extend the present six-month contract for another 12 months.

