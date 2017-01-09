XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2017 - 15:31 GMT

Manchester United Star Says Wayne Rooney Still Hungry For Goals

 




Manchester United defender Phil Jones has insisted Wayne Rooney still wants to score goals and has stressed he remains very professional in his approach.

Rooney opened the scoring for the Red Devils during his side’s 4-0 victory over Reading in an FA Cup tie on Saturday, and in the process he equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of the most goals for Manchester United, 249.




The England international has not scored bucket-loads of goals for the last few seasons and regular changes in his playing position have led to a drying up of goals.

However, Jones, who was asked whether fame and fortune has affected the 31-year-old, believes Rooney is still hungry for goals and is very much professional in his approach towards the game.
 


“Yeah, I never knew him when he was 17 years old but I can imagine he hasn’t changed one bit from what he was then to now”, Jones told the club website.  

“He is very professional in his approach to football, he takes it seriously and credit to the guy because, the age he is now, he still wants to carry on, still wants to be the best player, still wants to score goals and that is something everyone needs to aspire to”, added the 24-year-old.

Rooney has made 23 appearances for Manchester United this season and has scored four goals in addition to providing ten assists for his team-mates.

He will be eyeing becoming club’s record goalscorer with a strike against Hull City in the first leg of Manchester United's EFL Cup semi-final.
 