Slaven Bilic Stresses Importance of West Ham Bounce Back Against Crystal Palace

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has insisted his team need to bounce back strongly against Crystal Palace, following a 5-0 loss against Manchester City in their FA Cup tie.



The Hammers were thrashed by Pep Guardiola’s men on Friday at the London Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup, in a confidence sapping game.











The Citizens broke through the hosts’ tattered defence and went into the break with a three-goal lead; two goals in the second half sealed a victory for Guardiola’s men.



It was West Ham’s third successive defeat in all competitions and manager Bilic believes his side need to overcome a big defeat with a win against the Eagles.





“The same players played really well a few days ago, with ten men. We showed how we could defend as a team, even with ten men, so we have a good quality within our team”, Bilic told the club’s official website.

“We have to come back from this against Palace next week.



“Always when you have a big defeat it affects confidence, but we have enough days to work, get that confidence back and be ready for Palace”, added the 48-year-old.



The two sides have already met this season, with the game at Selhurst Park ending in a 1-0 victory for the Hammers.



Bilic and West Ham will be hoping to return to winning ways by defeating the Eagles again on Saturday.

