We Reacted In Second Half – Leeds Star Hails Come-from-behind Win At Cambridge

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas feels his side reacted to being behind at half time against Cambridge United to produce an improved second half display, as the Whites grabbed a 2-1 win in their FA Cup third round tie at the Abbey Stadium.



Cambridge started well on home turf as Leeds struggled to get their passing game going, something which meant chances were few and far between for the visitors.











And in the 25th minute it was Cambridge who went ahead, a free-kick from Luke Berry ultimately finding its way to Uche Ikpeazu, who shrugged off the attentions of Tyler Denton to hit a shot which went in off the near post.



Cambridge continued to be relatively untroubled, bar a long range effort from Alex Mowatt which goalkeeper Will Norris turned over the bar.





But Leeds improved after the break and made Cambridge pay for not extending their advantage in the first half as Mowatt picked out Dallas, who headed the visitors level in the 52nd minute.