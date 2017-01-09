We Reacted In Second Half – Leeds Star Hails Come-from-behind Win At Cambridge

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas feels his side reacted to being behind at half time against Cambridge United to produce an improved second half display, as the Whites grabbed a 2-1 win in their FA Cup third round tie at the Abbey Stadium.
Cambridge started well on home turf as Leeds struggled to get their passing game going, something which meant chances were few and far between for the visitors.
And in the 25th minute it was Cambridge who went ahead, a free-kick from Luke Berry ultimately finding its way to Uche Ikpeazu, who shrugged off the attentions of Tyler Denton to hit a shot which went in off the near post.
Cambridge continued to be relatively untroubled, bar a long range effort from Alex Mowatt which goalkeeper Will Norris turned over the bar.
But Leeds improved after the break and made Cambridge pay for not extending their advantage in the first half as Mowatt picked out Dallas, who headed the visitors level in the 52nd minute.
The goal boosted Leeds, who then quickly took the lead as Pontus Jansson headed down a corner to Mowatt, who, in front of goal, helped the ball into the net.
Cambridge looked for the equaliser and Ikpeazu headed just wide of the post with seven minutes left. The host piled on the pressure, forcing Leeds goalkeeper Marco Silvestri into a save as four minutes were added on at the end of the 90.
It ended 2-1 to Leeds, with the Whites clearly upping their game in the second half, something Dallas feels they had to do.
"The first half was unacceptable from us and we needed a reaction which luckily we were able to do", he said on BT Sport.
"We needed to keep the ball, cut out the mistakes and we knew chances would come.
"We have won the game, that's what it's about", he added.
And Dallas' team-mate Mowatt was delighted to be one of a clutch of players outside the regular starting eleven to put their case forward.
"We have been playing well and we just needed to get a win tonight", he explained.
"The gaffer needed to rest some players and we've done well in the end."