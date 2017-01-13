Everton Star Dubs Chinese Power “Frightening” Amid Diego Costa Offer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Yannick Bolasie feels it is "frightening" the way Chinese Super League clubs are acting in the transfer market, amid talk interest from China has unsettled Chelsea striker Diego Costa.



It has been claimed Costa has been offered a £30m a year deal to move to China and the striker will play no part for Chelsea this weekend against Leicester City.











The Spain international is reported to have rowed with a coach over his fitness and as a result has not trained for three days; he has not travelled to Leicester.



Bolasie insists Costa is a key man for the Blues, while also explaining he feels the money being splashed around by Chinese clubs is frightening.





"Diego Costa is a problem for any defender. He is strong, quick and doesn't stop running", Bolasie said on BBC Radio 5 live.