XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2017 - 15:52 GMT

I Hope Rangers Stepping Stone To Arsenal First Team – Jon Toral

 




Rangers new boy Jon Toral is not looking too far into the future at the moment and just wants to play at his best during his loan stint at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined the Glasgow giants from Arsenal on Thursday on loan until the end of the season after struggling to play regularly on loan at Granada in the first half of the campaign.




Toral is looking forward to featuring more for the Gers in the second half of the season before returning to his parent club in the summer.

The Spaniard has a contract until 2018 with Arsenal, but he is not looking that far ahead and just wants to put in good performances for Mark Warburton’s team until the end of the campaign.
 


He admits that his future at Arsenal is not in his hands so he just wants to concentrate on giving his best at Rangers for the moment.  

When asked whether he is looking at Rangers as a stepping stone to the Arsenal first team, the Spaniard said in a press conference: “I hope so.

“That’s what all the loan players want really – to go out on loan and prove the team that they come from that they are ready for that step to the first team.

“But that’s not for me to decide, I have to wait for the decision so I am just focused on enjoying my time here and try to get my best level of football here.

“And then see what happens.”

Toral is yet to make a first team appearance for the Gunners.
 