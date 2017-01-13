I Hope Rangers Stepping Stone To Arsenal First Team – Jon Toral

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jon Toral is not looking too far into the future at the moment and just wants to play at his best during his loan stint at Ibrox.



The 21-year-old Spaniard joined the Glasgow giants from Arsenal on Thursday on loan until the end of the season after struggling to play regularly on loan at Granada in the first half of the campaign.











Toral is looking forward to featuring more for the Gers in the second half of the season before returning to his parent club in the summer.



The Spaniard has a contract until 2018 with Arsenal, but he is not looking that far ahead and just wants to put in good performances for Mark Warburton’s team until the end of the campaign.





He admits that his future at Arsenal is not in his hands so he just wants to concentrate on giving his best at Rangers for the moment.

When asked whether he is looking at Rangers as a stepping stone to the Arsenal first team, the Spaniard said in a press conference: “I hope so.



“That’s what all the loan players want really – to go out on loan and prove the team that they come from that they are ready for that step to the first team.



“But that’s not for me to decide, I have to wait for the decision so I am just focused on enjoying my time here and try to get my best level of football here.



“And then see what happens.”



Toral is yet to make a first team appearance for the Gunners.

