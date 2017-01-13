XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2017 - 14:15 GMT

Jose Mourinho Comments On Lyon’s Bid For Everton Target Memphis Depay

 




Jose Mourinho has stressed that Lyon’s offer for Memphis Depay, also a target for Everton, was far from being reasonable for Manchester United.

Depay has not featured for Manchester United since November and has been told that he is free to leave Old Trafford this month if the club receive a good offer for him.




Everton are keen, with Ronald Koeman a confirmed fan, but it is Lyon who have been in talks with Manchester United for the Dutchman, even submitting a bid. However, the Red Devils have knocked back their first bid for the player and Mourinho admits that the offer from the Ligue 1 club was not good enough at all.

The Manchester United boss also indicated that he is ready to use the winger again if he doesn’t leave the club by the end of the current winter transfer window.
 


He said in a press conference, when asked about Lyon’s interest in Depay: "The offer we had is far from being reasonable for us.  

“If in the end of the month nothing happens, he's one more option."

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has insisted that Depay remains the club’s priority target this month and he remains hopeful of signing the Dutchman in the winter window.

However, the scenario could change if Everton firm up their interest with a bid, as the Toffees have the financial firepower Lyon may lack.
 