Premier League Bid Talk For Leeds United Star Wide Of Mark

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk of Leeds United receiving and rejecting £7m bids from Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and West Brom for left-back Charlie Taylor is wide of the mark, it has been claimed.



It was reported on Thursday that the Premier League trio had all put £7m offers in for Taylor, but Leeds had knocked them back as they are determined he will not leave in the current transfer window.











Taylor's current contract with Leeds expires in the summer and he has resisted attempts to convince him to sign an extension.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, while there is interest in Taylor from Crystal Palace and West Brom, the suggestion of a trio of £7m bids is wide of the mark.





Leeds have continued to insist they will not sell Taylor this month, but a big-money offer might be enough to turn the Whites' heads.