XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/01/2017 - 21:10 GMT

Wednesday Will Put Losing To Man Utd Into Perspective – Former Liverpool U23 Boss Sees Bigger Picture

 




Former Liverpool Under-23 boss Michael Beale has told Reds fans not to be disheartened following a loss this evening against Manchester United.

The Red Devils edged out Liverpool Under-23s at Anfield, scoring deep into injury time at the end of the game to come out 1-0 winners and leave the Reds disappointed.




Liverpool did have chances to breach the Manchester United backline, but lacked the quality to take the opportunities which came their way.

Beale, who recently left Liverpool to take the job of assistant manager at Brazilian side Sao Paulo, believes the Reds were the better side.
 


And Beale says that when a Liverpool side full of young talents take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Wednesday night for the first team then the defeat will be put into perspective.

"Tonight feels horrible as were better team", Beale wrote on Twitter.

"But on Wednesday, when the young boys play in the first team, it will put everything into perspective", he added.

It remains to be seen how many youngsters senior team boss Jurgen Klopp will field in the FA Cup later this week.
 