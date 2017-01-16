Wednesday Will Put Losing To Man Utd Into Perspective – Former Liverpool U23 Boss Sees Bigger Picture

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool Under-23 boss Michael Beale has told Reds fans not to be disheartened following a loss this evening against Manchester United.



The Red Devils edged out Liverpool Under-23s at Anfield, scoring deep into injury time at the end of the game to come out 1-0 winners and leave the Reds disappointed.











Liverpool did have chances to breach the Manchester United backline, but lacked the quality to take the opportunities which came their way.



Beale, who recently left Liverpool to take the job of assistant manager at Brazilian side Sao Paulo, believes the Reds were the better side.





And Beale says that when a Liverpool side full of young talents take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Wednesday night for the first team then the defeat will be put into perspective.