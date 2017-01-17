Pressure Is On Teams Trying To Catch Us, Not Us – Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois has insisted that the pressure is more on the teams chasing the Blues in the Premier League title race than on his team.



Antonio Conte’s men proved that the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the month has not affected their morale and they are still going strong by defeating current Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 on Saturday.











The Blues were without their in-form striker Diego Costa and still managed to beat the Foxes comfortably at the King Power Stadium.



The victory resulted in a seven-point lead for Chelsea, who have won 17 out of the 21 Premier League games played this season.





Courtois, who bagged his 12th clean sheet of the current Premier League campaign during his side’s match against Claudio Ranieri’s men, said that the pack who are chasing the Blues in the title race are more under pressure than his side are.

"Obviously if you are in front you have the pressure of wanting to keep that gap", Courtois was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"But for us we are there, we are clear at the top and the pressure is more on the other teams than on us", added the 24-year-old.



Chelsea will welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and will aim to extend their lead at the top of the table by defeating the Tigers.

