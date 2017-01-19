Dimitri Payet Is Mentally Strong – Former France Star Backs Marseille Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Former France international Eric Carriere has backed Marseille’s attempts to sign West Ham star Dimitri Payet in the ongoing winter transfer window.



The 29-year-old France international has asked to leave West Ham this month and Slaven Bilic has banished his superstar player from training with the first team.











Payet trained with the Under-23s on Wednesday and while West Ham have publicly maintained that the player won’t be sold, the club are reportedly interested in letting him leave for the right price.



There has been criticism directed towards Marseille’s attempts to sign their former player as ex-France coach Raymond Domenech recently said that the club need more defensive additions than a luxury player such as Payet.





However, Carriere feels making a move for Payet can’t be a bad option as the player has developed a lot over the years and has the ability to be a huge plus for any team.

The former France international told Canal+: “Sportingly, it cannot be a bad thing.



“Dimitri has been growing for several years, at club level and even with the France team.



"Mentally he is strong and he will be a plus.”



West Ham have reportedly slapped an asking price of €34m on their wantaway star as the price for a January departure.

