XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2017 - 17:28 GMT

Dimitri Payet Is Mentally Strong – Former France Star Backs Marseille Swoop

 




Former France international Eric Carriere has backed Marseille’s attempts to sign West Ham star Dimitri Payet in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The 29-year-old France international has asked to leave West Ham this month and Slaven Bilic has banished his superstar player from training with the first team.




Payet trained with the Under-23s on Wednesday and while West Ham have publicly maintained that the player won’t be sold, the club are reportedly interested in letting him leave for the right price.

There has been criticism directed towards Marseille’s attempts to sign their former player as ex-France coach Raymond Domenech recently said that the club need more defensive additions than a luxury player such as Payet.
 


However, Carriere feels making a move for Payet can’t be a bad option as the player has developed a lot over the years and has the ability to be a huge plus for any team.  

The former France international told Canal+: “Sportingly, it cannot be a bad thing.

“Dimitri has been growing for several years, at club level and even with the France team.

"Mentally he is strong and he will be a plus.”

West Ham have reportedly slapped an asking price of €34m on their wantaway star as the price for a January departure.
 