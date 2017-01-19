If He’s Fit, He Plays At Middlesbrough – West Ham Co-Chairman Makes Admission On Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Gold says that Andy Carroll will play this weekend if he is fit to do so.



Carroll turned in a man of the match performance last weekend, scoring and helping the Hammers to brush aside Crystal Palace and run out 3-0 winners at the London Stadium.











And Gold says that Carroll will again play this coming weekend when West Ham take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.



The co-chairman added the caveat that Carroll will have to be fit however, with the striker suffering from a sore neck after his superb goal against the Eagles.





Asked whether Carroll will play on Saturday, Gold replied on Twitter: "Andy Carroll has every chance of playing this weekend.