06 October 2016

19/01/2017 - 16:52 GMT

If He's Fit, He Plays At Middlesbrough – West Ham Co-Chairman Makes Admission On Star

 




West Ham United co-chairman David Gold says that Andy Carroll will play this weekend if he is fit to do so.

Carroll turned in a man of the match performance last weekend, scoring and helping the Hammers to brush aside Crystal Palace and run out 3-0 winners at the London Stadium.




And Gold says that Carroll will again play this coming weekend when West Ham take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The co-chairman added the caveat that Carroll will have to be fit however, with the striker suffering from a sore neck after his superb goal against the Eagles.
 


Asked whether Carroll will play on Saturday, Gold replied on Twitter: "Andy Carroll has every chance of playing this weekend.

"Providing he's not injured he plays", the West Ham supremo added.

West Ham will again be likely to be without Dimitri Payet, who continues to push for a move away from the club and a return to former side Marseille

The Hammers have yet to accept a bid from Marseille for Payet, despite the French giants making two offers for the midfielder.
 