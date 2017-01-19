Memphis Depay Signing Is A Dream – Lyon President Thrilled

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has dubbed his side's imminent signing of Memphis Depay from Manchester United "a dream".
The French giants made tempting Depay to the club from Old Trafford a priority for this month's transfer window, but the deal was still considered difficult to pull off due to the asking price demanded by Manchester United and the Dutchman's salary.
But Depay was keen to join Lyon and soon reached an agreement over personal terms, something which was followed on Wednesday by Lyon doing a deal with Manchester United.
Now the winger is in France and putting the finishing touches to a move which has left Aulas delighted.
"It was a dream [to sign him] because he typically corresponds to the [type of] player we were looking for", Aulas said on French radio station RMC.
"Also, he has a certain panache."
Depay is expected to soon become a Lyon player, but Aulas says the transfer will not be completed in a matter of hours as a contract must be drawn up, even though the terms have been agreed.
"He arrived in Lyon, his agents have held discussions with the legal department because there is a contract to draw up.
"Even if we agree it takes 24 hours, it could go a little more, but not into Sunday."
Depay will be looking to relaunch a career which has come off the tracks over the last 18 months, with the winger flopping at Manchester United after joining from PSV Eindhoven.