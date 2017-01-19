Memphis Depay Signing Is A Dream – Lyon President Thrilled

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has dubbed his side's imminent signing of Memphis Depay from Manchester United "a dream".



The French giants made tempting Depay to the club from Old Trafford a priority for this month's transfer window, but the deal was still considered difficult to pull off due to the asking price demanded by Manchester United and the Dutchman's salary.











But Depay was keen to join Lyon and soon reached an agreement over personal terms, something which was followed on Wednesday by Lyon doing a deal with Manchester United.



Now the winger is in France and putting the finishing touches to a move which has left Aulas delighted.





"It was a dream [to sign him] because he typically corresponds to the [type of] player we were looking for", Aulas said on French radio station RMC.