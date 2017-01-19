They Are All Tough Games – Rangers Boss Mark Warburton Assesses Motherwell Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton believes that there are no easy games in the Scottish top tier and it won't be any different when they take on Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.



The Gers resume competitive action after the winter break when they take on the team placed ninth in the league table in a fourth round cup match.











The Gers will have particularly bitter memories about the tournament, with Warburton's side having lost in the final last season against Hibernian.



The 54-year-old manager is therefore in favour of taking a more measured approach this time, with all the teams in the league showing similar mettle in every match they play.





As far as their preparations for the match are concerned, Warburton insists that they will be ready to deliver the goods, as they always try to do in every game they play at Ibrox.

“We’re expecting another tough game, as they all are", Warburton said at a press conference.



“There are no easy games, when you look at all the results of teams in the league, anyone can beat anyone and you have to recognise that if you are not at it and on your game then you will get hurt and pay the price.



“Again, we will prepare well.



"We know what we will face, it will be a very tough team and they will relish coming to a packed Ibrox, what we have to do is again as always, deliver the performance.”

