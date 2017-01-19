XRegister
06 October 2016

19/01/2017 - 22:05 GMT

West Ham Striker Closing On Move To La Liga Club, Waiting For Permission To Travel

 




Jonathan Calleri is set to cut short his time at West Ham United by moving to La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

The Hammers brought in Calleri in the summer transfer window and were hoping the Argentine could make an impact in the Premier League as they aimed to start life in the London Stadium with a bang.




But Calleri has struggled to force his way into the side under manager Slaven Bilic, who has consistently preferred other options despite his strike force often misfiring.

Now his time at West Ham is coming to an end, according to Sky Italia.
 


Calleri is to leave the London Stadium to head to Spain, where he will hope to fare better in La Liga with Las Palmas.

West Ham and Las Palmas are currently in the process of exchanging the documents relating to the deal.

And Calleri is now waiting for the green light to travel to Spain to seal a switch to the Canary Island side.

The 23-year-old has made just six Premier League appearances for West Ham and has not scored a goal for the club.
 