Army of Scouts from Premier League Elite Clubs Talent Spot at Barnsley vs Leeds United

An army of scouts from Premier League clubs headed to Oakwell on Saturday to take in Barnsley's Championship clash against Leeds United.



The entertaining contest was won 3-2 by Barnsley, as Garry Monk's Leeds dropped to fourth place in the Championship table and fell to nine points off the top two automatic promotion places.











Scouts were less concerned with the scoreline though and more focused on the talent on display, of which there was much.



Talent spotters from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all in attendance, according to Sky Sports 1 commentary.





Barnsley have developed a reputation in recent years for bringing through talents and the club's right-back James Bree has been linked with a move to a Premier League club.