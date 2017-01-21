XRegister
21/01/2017 - 22:55 GMT

Army of Scouts from Premier League Elite Clubs Talent Spot at Barnsley vs Leeds United

 




An army of scouts from Premier League clubs headed to Oakwell on Saturday to take in Barnsley's Championship clash against Leeds United.

The entertaining contest was won 3-2 by Barnsley, as Garry Monk's Leeds dropped to fourth place in the Championship table and fell to nine points off the top two automatic promotion places.




Scouts were less concerned with the scoreline though and more focused on the talent on display, of which there was much.

Talent spotters from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all in attendance, according to Sky Sports 1 commentary.
 


Barnsley have developed a reputation in recent years for bringing through talents and the club's right-back James Bree has been linked with a move to a Premier League club.

Young striker Tom Bradshaw, 24, was on display and scored; Barnsley signed Bradshaw from Walsall last year.

And midfielder Conor Hourihane, the subject of a bid from Aston Villa, played the full 90 minutes and scored.

Leeds meanwhile had young full-back Lewie Coyle on display, while the increasingly impressive midfielder Ronaldo Vieira turned out and continued to defy his tender age of 18.
 