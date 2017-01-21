XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/01/2017 - 20:52 GMT

Inter Seal Agreement In Principle With Agent of Everton and Manchester United Target

 




Inter are working to put a deal in place to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas, who has been linked with Everton and Manchester United, and already have an agreement in principle with the player's agent.

Roma knocked back a bid for Manolas from Arsenal last summer, but the Greece international remains a popular player and both Everton and Manchester United have been linked with him this month.




Inter are also keen and though Manolas is unlikely to move in the current transfer window, he could swap sides in the summer. And Inter are working to put themselves in pole position.

According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Manolas' agent over personal terms for his client.
 


A deal with Roma will still have to be signed off; a fee of €42m has been mooted.

Without a deal officially in place however, Manolas' other suitors are not out of the race and could look to beat Inter to the defender's signature.

Roma snapped Manolas up from Greek giants Olympiacos in the summer of 2014.

The Giallorossi splashed out €15m to sign the defender.
 