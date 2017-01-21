Inter Seal Agreement In Principle With Agent of Everton and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are working to put a deal in place to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas, who has been linked with Everton and Manchester United, and already have an agreement in principle with the player's agent.



Roma knocked back a bid for Manolas from Arsenal last summer, but the Greece international remains a popular player and both Everton and Manchester United have been linked with him this month.











Inter are also keen and though Manolas is unlikely to move in the current transfer window, he could swap sides in the summer. And Inter are working to put themselves in pole position.



According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Manolas' agent over personal terms for his client.





A deal with Roma will still have to be signed off; a fee of €42m has been mooted.