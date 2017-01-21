Massive Point – Mauricio Pochettino Salutes Spurs’ Draw At Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur's draw at the Etihad Stadium "massive" after his side recovered from two goals down against Manchester City to head home with a point.



Manchester City bossed the first half of the game and counted themselves unlucky to be going in at half time still level at 0-0 with the visitors.











They scored early in the second half though through Leroy Sane, before Kevin De Bruyne quickly doubled their lead.



But Spurs fought back with first Dele Alli and then Heung-Min Son making sure it was 2-2 by the 77th minute.





There was controversy as Manchester City felt Kyle Walker should have been sent off after he appeared to push Raheem Sterling when the Citizens star was through on goal.