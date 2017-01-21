Massive Point – Mauricio Pochettino Salutes Spurs’ Draw At Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur's draw at the Etihad Stadium "massive" after his side recovered from two goals down against Manchester City to head home with a point.
Manchester City bossed the first half of the game and counted themselves unlucky to be going in at half time still level at 0-0 with the visitors.
They scored early in the second half though through Leroy Sane, before Kevin De Bruyne quickly doubled their lead.
But Spurs fought back with first Dele Alli and then Heung-Min Son making sure it was 2-2 by the 77th minute.
There was controversy as Manchester City felt Kyle Walker should have been sent off after he appeared to push Raheem Sterling when the Citizens star was through on goal.
It ended 2-2 though and Pochettino was happy his side had earned a point against Pep Guardiola's men.
"They were better in first half, it was difficult for us", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"In the second, we were a bit better with more energy, but then we conceded.
"We needed to show quality and personality. We showed great character at 2-0 we had belief and it was the perfect thing. It was a massive point for us."
And Pochettino dismissed suggestions about Sterling having been brought down by pointing to his own complaint.
"The first goal we conceded was handball. We can't start to see every single detail, in England it's different.
"It wasn't a penalty. From my side, there's no complaint about from me about the referee."