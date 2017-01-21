Now Focus On Securing Top Four Finish, Former Liverpool Midfielder Tells Reds

Jason McAteer believes Liverpool must focus on simply consolidating a spot in the top four in the Premier League after losing at home to Swansea City 3-2.
Jurgen Klopp's side started as firm favourites to beat the struggling Welsh outfit at Anfield, but were left reeling after Swansea pulled 2-0 ahead.
While Liverpool did pull the score back to 2-2, the Swans scored again and then kept the Reds at bay to seal a famous win at Anfield and boost their survival hopes.
For McAteer, the defeat now means winning the Premier League title will be a step too far for the Reds and the focus now should be on making sure of a top four finish.
"I think we can rule the title out", he explained on LFC TV.
"Consolidating in the top four has got to be our priority."
Now McAteer feels Liverpool must look to do well in the EFL Cup, where they trail Southampton heading into the semi-final second leg, and the FA Cup, where they are through to the fourth round.
"Now there's more emphasis on the cup games", McAteer said.
Liverpool are next in action at home against Southampton in the crucial second leg of their EFL Cup tie.