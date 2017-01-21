Now Focus On Securing Top Four Finish, Former Liverpool Midfielder Tells Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer believes Liverpool must focus on simply consolidating a spot in the top four in the Premier League after losing at home to Swansea City 3-2.



Jurgen Klopp's side started as firm favourites to beat the struggling Welsh outfit at Anfield, but were left reeling after Swansea pulled 2-0 ahead.











While Liverpool did pull the score back to 2-2, the Swans scored again and then kept the Reds at bay to seal a famous win at Anfield and boost their survival hopes.



For McAteer, the defeat now means winning the Premier League title will be a step too far for the Reds and the focus now should be on making sure of a top four finish.





"I think we can rule the title out", he explained on LFC TV.