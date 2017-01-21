XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2017 - 21:08 GMT

Now Focus On Securing Top Four Finish, Former Liverpool Midfielder Tells Reds

 




Jason McAteer believes Liverpool must focus on simply consolidating a spot in the top four in the Premier League after losing at home to Swansea City 3-2.

Jurgen Klopp's side started as firm favourites to beat the struggling Welsh outfit at Anfield, but were left reeling after Swansea pulled 2-0 ahead.




While Liverpool did pull the score back to 2-2, the Swans scored again and then kept the Reds at bay to seal a famous win at Anfield and boost their survival hopes.

For McAteer, the defeat now means winning the Premier League title will be a step too far for the Reds and the focus now should be on making sure of a top four finish.
 


"I think we can rule the title out", he explained on LFC TV.

"Consolidating in the top four has got to be our priority."

Now McAteer feels Liverpool must look to do well in the EFL Cup, where they trail Southampton heading into the semi-final second leg, and the FA Cup, where they are through to the fourth round.

"Now there's more emphasis on the cup games", McAteer said.

Liverpool are next in action at home against Southampton in the crucial second leg of their EFL Cup tie.
 