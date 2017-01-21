XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/01/2017 - 19:38 GMT

That Shows Tottenham Hotspur’s Character – Heung-Min Son On Come-from-behind Draw at Man City

 




Heung-Min Son says Tottenham Hotspur's character was on display at the Etihad Stadium after they came from 2-0 down to claim a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Manchester City set about dominating from the off and were in charge of the first half, however they could not find a way to breach Tottenham's defence and the two sides went in level 0-0 at the break.




The home side did pull ahead in the 49th minute when a superb pass from Kevin De Bruyne opened up the Spurs defence for Leroy Sane, who fired past Hugo Lloris.

It was 2-0 in the 53rd minute, with De Bruyne getting on the score sheet as he took advantage of a handling error from Lloris to tap home.
 


Five minutes later and Spurs were back in it, with Kyle Walker putting in a good cross which allowed Dele Alli to head into the net.

Manchester City had a penalty appeal turned down just past the hour mark, while they were then left fuming when Walker appeared to push Raheem Sterling, who then fumbled his shot into the arms of a grateful Lloris.

In the 77th minute, it was 2-2 with Son connecting with a Harry Kane cut-back across goal.

Manchester City looked to respond and with four minutes left Gabriel Jesus thought he had scored, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

It ended 2-2 and Son was clear after the game that Spurs had their character to thank for taking a point.

He said on BT Sport: "In the first 10 minutes of the second half we conceded two goals but we came back stronger.

"That is our character.

"Our mentality is strong and everyone wanted to get a point. I'm really happy with the result."

And Son's view was echoed by team-mate Walker, who says that Spurs showed they are adaptable.

"I think we can adapt our style to all situations.

"It shows the character in the team and the trust the gaffer puts in us to switch it up", Walker said.
 

 