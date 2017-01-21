That Shows Tottenham Hotspur’s Character – Heung-Min Son On Come-from-behind Draw at Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Heung-Min Son says Tottenham Hotspur's character was on display at the Etihad Stadium after they came from 2-0 down to claim a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Manchester City.



Manchester City set about dominating from the off and were in charge of the first half, however they could not find a way to breach Tottenham's defence and the two sides went in level 0-0 at the break.











The home side did pull ahead in the 49th minute when a superb pass from Kevin De Bruyne opened up the Spurs defence for Leroy Sane, who fired past Hugo Lloris.



It was 2-0 in the 53rd minute, with De Bruyne getting on the score sheet as he took advantage of a handling error from Lloris to tap home.





Five minutes later and Spurs were back in it, with Kyle Walker putting in a good cross which allowed Dele Alli to head into the net.