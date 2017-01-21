West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Eases Andy Carroll Injury Fears

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has eased injury concerns over striker Andy Carroll after he came off early in today's 3-1 win away at Middlesbrough.



Carroll was in superb form at the Riverside Stadium and scored both West Ham's goals to help the Hammers head at the half time break leading Boro 2-1.











However, the England international was replaced by Jonathan Calleri in the 67th minute; Calleri scored West Ham's third goal deep into injury time to truly kill off the hosts.



Bilic revealed that Carroll was withdrawn after trouble with his groin.





But the West Ham boss has eased injury fears by revealing the striker is fine and he simply didn't want to run the risk of keeping him on the pitch.