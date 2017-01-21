West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Eases Andy Carroll Injury Fears

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has eased injury concerns over striker Andy Carroll after he came off early in today's 3-1 win away at Middlesbrough.
Carroll was in superb form at the Riverside Stadium and scored both West Ham's goals to help the Hammers head at the half time break leading Boro 2-1.
However, the England international was replaced by Jonathan Calleri in the 67th minute; Calleri scored West Ham's third goal deep into injury time to truly kill off the hosts.
Bilic revealed that Carroll was withdrawn after trouble with his groin.
But the West Ham boss has eased injury fears by revealing the striker is fine and he simply didn't want to run the risk of keeping him on the pitch.
He said post match: "Andy Carroll gives you everything.
"He felt his groin a little bit and we did not want to risk it.
"But he is okay", Bilic added.
Carroll is in superb form for West Ham at present and Bilic will want to keep the striker fit and firing as the Hammers look to climb up the Premier League table.
West Ham also lost skipper Mark Noble during the course of the game, the midfielder coming off in the 54th minute.
He is due to have a scan on the injury.