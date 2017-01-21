XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2017 - 17:49 GMT

West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Eases Andy Carroll Injury Fears

 




West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has eased injury concerns over striker Andy Carroll after he came off early in today's 3-1 win away at Middlesbrough.

Carroll was in superb form at the Riverside Stadium and scored both West Ham's goals to help the Hammers head at the half time break leading Boro 2-1.




However, the England international was replaced by Jonathan Calleri in the 67th minute; Calleri scored West Ham's third goal deep into injury time to truly kill off the hosts.

Bilic revealed that Carroll was withdrawn after trouble with his groin.
 


But the West Ham boss has eased injury fears by revealing the striker is fine and he simply didn't want to run the risk of keeping him on the pitch.

He said post match: "Andy Carroll gives you everything.

"He felt his groin a little bit and we did not want to risk it.

"But he is okay", Bilic added.

Carroll is in superb form for West Ham at present and Bilic will want to keep the striker fit and firing as the Hammers look to climb up the Premier League table.

West Ham also lost skipper Mark Noble during the course of the game, the midfielder coming off in the 54th minute.

He is due to have a scan on the injury.
 