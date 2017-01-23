Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Admits Everton And Liverpool Target “Interesting”

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen have admitted holding an interest in in-demand Genk winger Leon Bailey, who has also been linked with a clutch of Premier League sides, including Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool.



Bailey has turned heads with his performances in Belgium and is being increasingly tipped to be Genk's next big money departure, following the sale of defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to Leicester City for £17m.











His talent has not gone unnoticed by Leverkusen, whose sporting director Michael Schade has admitted Bailey is on the list of talents his side are tracking. He insists though that Leverkusen have not yet put a bid in for the winger.



"Bailey is a very interesting player", Schade told German magazine Kicker.





"For now, though, we have not made an offer", he added.