06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/01/2017 - 12:08 GMT

Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Admits Everton And Liverpool Target “Interesting”

 




Bayer Leverkusen have admitted holding an interest in in-demand Genk winger Leon Bailey, who has also been linked with a clutch of Premier League sides, including Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool.

Bailey has turned heads with his performances in Belgium and is being increasingly tipped to be Genk's next big money departure, following the sale of defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to Leicester City for £17m.




His talent has not gone unnoticed by Leverkusen, whose sporting director Michael Schade has admitted Bailey is on the list of talents his side are tracking. He insists though that Leverkusen have not yet put a bid in for the winger.

"Bailey is a very interesting player", Schade told German magazine Kicker.
 


"For now, though, we have not made an offer", he added.

Genk are not keen to see Bailey leave this month after already sanctioning the departure of Ndidi.

However, his Genk career has been far from smooth lately after he missed training on Sunday, something club officials will speak with the coach about.

Genk insist though that Bailey is expected at training today.

The Jamaican winger joined Genk from Slovakian side Trencin in 2015.
 