Benfica Sensation Must Pick Between PSG And Manchester United Imminently

Benfica sensation Goncalo Guedes has a decision to make, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United having reached an agreement to sign him.



Just 20 years old, the Portuguese winger has been turning heads with Benfica this season and links with clubs in bigger leagues have flowed as a result.











Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a firm fan, while PSG are also alive to the Benfica youth product's potential.



Both clubs have been in talks with Benfica over signing Guedes and according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, each have an understanding with the Portuguese giants.





But there is a difference.