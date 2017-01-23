Benfica Sensation Must Pick Between PSG And Manchester United Imminently

Benfica sensation Goncalo Guedes has a decision to make, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United having reached an agreement to sign him.
Just 20 years old, the Portuguese winger has been turning heads with Benfica this season and links with clubs in bigger leagues have flowed as a result.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a firm fan, while PSG are also alive to the Benfica youth product's potential.
Both clubs have been in talks with Benfica over signing Guedes and according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, each have an understanding with the Portuguese giants.
But there is a difference.
Manchester United only want to snap up the 20-year-old in June, while PSG would like to see the winger arrive in this month's transfer window.
It has been claimed Guedes has been given just a matter of hours to make his decision, with the likely reason being PSG would look elsewhere for reinforcements if he picks Manchester United.
The wide-man has long been tipped to reach the top of the game and represented Portugal at every youth age group prior to making his bow for the senior side.