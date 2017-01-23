XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 12:55 GMT

Borussia Dortmund Sign Arsenal And Liverpool Linked Wonderkid Alexander Isak

 




Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of sought after forward Alexander Isak from Swedish giants AIK.

The 17-year-old, who was also on the radar of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool, has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal with the German giants.




But as Isak is not 18 years old yet, Dortmund will require FIFA’s approval for the transfer to take place; however, all parties involved expect it to happen.

Last week, Real Madrid were in the pole position to sign the teenager, but BVB ultimately beat Los Blancos to the chase for the starlet.
 


Isak, who was linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool as well, scored ten goals in 24 Allsvenskan matches for AIK last year.

The youngster is a product of AIK’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club during the 2015/16 campaign.

Isak, who has been dubbed as the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic, already has two caps and a goal for Sweden to his name.
 