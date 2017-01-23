Borussia Dortmund Sign Arsenal And Liverpool Linked Wonderkid Alexander Isak

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of sought after forward Alexander Isak from Swedish giants AIK.



The 17-year-old, who was also on the radar of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool, has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal with the German giants.











But as Isak is not 18 years old yet, Dortmund will require FIFA’s approval for the transfer to take place; however, all parties involved expect it to happen.



Last week, Real Madrid were in the pole position to sign the teenager, but BVB ultimately beat Los Blancos to the chase for the starlet.





Isak, who was linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool as well, scored ten goals in 24 Allsvenskan matches for AIK last year.

The youngster is a product of AIK’s youth system and made his first team debut for the club during the 2015/16 campaign.



Isak, who has been dubbed as the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic, already has two caps and a goal for Sweden to his name.

